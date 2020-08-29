Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Metro to start operations from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain shut till Sept 30

Metro services will resume operations in a graded manner from September 7, while political and social gatherings will be allowed from September 21 with a ceiling of 100 people, the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued on Saturday to further ease Covid-19 restrictions said.

Although educational institutions will remain closed throughout the next month, students from Class IX to XII will be allowed to go to schools outside containment zones to take guidance from teachers from September 21. International air travel other than those permitted by the government will also continue to remain suspended.

Amid states going in for imposing restrictions locally in the name of the pandemic, the Minsitry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines that will come into effect from September 1 made it clear that state governments should not impose local lockdown (state-wide, district, sub-district or city level) outside containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.

Out of operations since late March, Metro services will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a "graded manner" by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), which will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with MHA.

While educational institutions will remain closed with most states against re-opening, Class IX -XII students visiting their schools on "voluntary basis, for taking guidance" from their teachers should have written consent from their parents or guardians.

States could also permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work. An SOP will be published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Those pursuing PhD and post graduate students enrolled for technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education ( DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of Covid-19 in the states.

Another highlight of the guidelines is the permission granted to hold social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political gatherings with a maximum of 100 people in attendance from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

This would also mean that marriage related gatherings and funerals can have a guest list of 100 people from September 21. Till September 20, the restriction of 50 guests for marriages and 20 for funerals will remain in place.

Allowing political gatherings, though with a restriction of 100 people, would be a relief for politicians in Bihar, which is headed for Assembly elections later this year.

But in bad news for entertainment sector, the government has still not allowed opening of cinema halls, entertainment parks and theatres. Swimming pools will also be out of bounds for people. However, open air theatres will be allowed.