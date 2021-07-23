UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh critical, on life support

UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh critical, on life support: Hospital

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh at SGPGI hospital in Lucknow. Credit: Twitter Photo/@rajnathsingh

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he is on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday.

He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, the statement said.

"Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He is on life saving support system (ventilator)," a release issued by the hospital said.

Director of the institute Prof R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

