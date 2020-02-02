UP govt planning to bring policy for districts without medical college: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a new policy will be brought for districts that do not have a medical college.

He also said that through health fairs, "it is the endeavour of the government to take health services to the doorstep of the people, especially the poor and the deprived".

The government is serious about the development of the most backward areas of the state, Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting here after unveiling a statue of Maharshi Valmiki.

It has been decided that "a new policy will be brought for districts which do not have a medical college", the chief minister announced and added that a healthy society is a symbol of "Ram Raj".

"In the next one year, one medical college each in these districts will be started on public-private partnership mode. The state government has approved a medical college for Chandauli district and its foundation stone will be laid soon," Adityanath said.

"I am happy that we are launching the biggest collective health scheme 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Yojana' in more than 4,200 primary health centres in Uttar Pradesh today," he said.

Every person has the right to remain healthy and it is the government's responsibility to extend health facilities to them, the chief minister said.

"This is happening for the first time that on every Sunday, from 10 am to 2 pm, every PHC will organise the 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' in which patients will be provided counselling and medicines without any discrimination," he said.

There should be at least four doctors in each of the centres during the mela, the chief minister said, adding that students of the medical college in the area should also be made part of it.

Medical mobile units should also be deployed at the fair, he said.