Kamala Harris to meet PM Modi on September 23

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Sep 21 2021, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 06:44 ist
Kamala Harris. Credit: Reuters file photo

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.

Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The Vice President will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," a White House official told PTI.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the Covid-19 crisis.

Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, according to the White House, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President's virtual Covid Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kamala Harris
Narendra Modi
India
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

DH Toon | 'We had promised change 5 years ago?!'

DH Toon | 'We had promised change 5 years ago?!'

Teach children first-aid practices

Teach children first-aid practices

What China wants in Afghanistan

What China wants in Afghanistan

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

 