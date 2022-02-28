Vaccination very essential, will help combat 4th Covid wave, UNICEF advisor says

Though the chances of severity in children infected with Covid-19 is very low, vaccination is very essential and it would help combat the fourth wave, said Dr Mrudula Phadke, senior advisor to Government of Maharashtra and UNICEF on Child Health.

Speaking about Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome of Children, a syndrome that affects almost every organ, she said “Only 1 in 10,000 children may experience severe disease on being infected with Covid-19. But there is a condition called MIS-C, where almost every organ is affected. Hence our children should be vaccinated,” she insisted.

“If people do not take the vaccine, the virus may get an opportunity to multiply, mutate and escape the immune mechanism, which could result in a fourth wave. Let us follow precautions to prevent a fourth wave,” she said.

She informed that parents’ consent is not required in order for adolescents to take Covid-19 vaccination.

She encouraged all adolescents and their parents to come forward and avail the benefit of getting vaccinated and protecting oneself, family as well as the society.

She also spoke about the developments in vaccines across the world. “Some scientists are trying to develop a pan-Coronavirus Vaccine, so that if the virus mutates, the vaccine will cover and kill all of them. We will do this till we win.”

Speaking about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines she said that, “Vaccines give 80% protection against the disease and very good protection of 95% - 99% against hospitalisation and death.”

