Venkaiah Naidu calls for wider debate on 'freebies' during polls

As various governments dole out 'freebies' to keep voters under its spell during election season, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sought a wider debate on 'freebies' to ensure "most effective utilisation" of scarce resources.

Naidu said resource base and their best use separates the developing economies from the developed while urging the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its existence, to examine this aspect to enable wider public discussion.

Lauding the role of the PAC, he said its constant pursuit of action taken by the government creates a "fear of scrutiny" and this results in systemic improvement and prevention of "financial murders", which are large-scale irregularities and wasteful expenditure.

Addressing a function in Central Hall, which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice President said that the "wise, faithful and economical" utilisation of the monies granted by the Parliament must be ensured to realise the stated socio-economic outcomes.

"We are all alive to the present scenario of the governments indulging in doling out freebies for obvious reasons. While ensuring the welfare and social security of the needy people is an important obligation of the governments, it is time that there is a wider debate on harmonising the welfare and development objectives," Naidu said.

"Expenditures must be carefully balanced so that both the short-term and long-term development objectives get equal attention. Since PAC has to examine the effectiveness of resource use in terms of socio-economic outcomes, it may be in order for the Committee to examine the issue of balancing these two objectives for wider consideration," he said.

Naidu emphasised that the PAC examines the expenditure already incurred and its reports are further amplified by the MPs, which leads to questions and debates in Parliament besides getting media attention. It is a dream of every MP to be on PAC given its role and importance, he said.

He urged the PAC to reinvent itself based on the experience of the last 100 years to more effectively ensure financial discipline in the context of the central government’s budgetary expenditure increasing from a mere Rs 197 crore in the first Budget to Rs 35 lakh crore now, marking an increase of 17,766 times. This makes monitoring by the PAC "much more complex and challenging", he said.

Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remark that out of every rupee spent, only 16 paise reached the beneficiary, he called for a fresh assessment on wasteful expenditure and misutilisation of scarce resources.

Lauding Narendra Modi government for "efficient utilisation" of resources besides "checking corruption and improving governance", he said, "it may not be out of place to note on this occasion that the government has over the last seven years undertaken a wide range of initiatives to ensure effective utilisation of limited resources. One illustration is the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) which has resulted in substantial savings. Corruption has been substantially eradicated and spirited efforts were launched to improve governance at various levels."

