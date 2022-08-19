Vice Prez Dhankhar extends greetings on Janmashtami

Vice President Dhankhar extends greetings on Janmashtami

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:30 ist

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, saying the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.

Shri Krishna, the vice president said, is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness.

"His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Janmashtami

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

 