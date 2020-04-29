Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on 'Mission Connect' mode

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is in a 'Mission Connect' mode during this Covid-19 lockdown, reaching out personally to almost all MPs of the Rajya Sabha, former Presidents and Prime Ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers as well as leaders of political parties to check out their well-being.

Sources said Naidu has spoken to 241 MPs and former MPs, who retired recently, besides former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda. He could not speak to a few MPs who could not be reached over the phone due to network issues.

Some MPs asked him about the next session of Parliament to which Naidu said that it would depend on the situation on the ground. "With the intensive virus containment efforts being mounted across the country and results showing on ground, one may hope for normal schedule," he was quoted as saying.

He called his efforts "Mission Connect" to enquire about the safety of those leaders and of their kith and kin, their assessment of coronavirus situation on the ground in respective areas, and the mode of their engagement and activities since the lockdown imposed on March 25.

He also interacted with Governors and Chief Ministers to assess the situation in states due to Covid-19. He also contacted Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, former Chief Justices Deepak Mishra and Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a nominated Rajya Sabha.

Among others, he also spoke Leader of the House and Union Minister Tawar Chand Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP president J P Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other floor leaders.

Naidu also contacted senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhiranjan Choudhury (Congress), TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja.