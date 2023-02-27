Vinesh Phogat alleges member of probe committee leaked 'sensitive information'

In the latest development in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vs wrestlers saga, Vinesh Phogat, one of those demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan from the federation, has alleged that a member of the probe committee leaked 'sensitive information' to the press.

In a post on Twitter, Phogat said that a "sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment".

Also Read — Let them play safely

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, sponsorship fund embezzlement, and athletes' mismanagement.

Requirement of action against a member of oversight committee for leaking sensitive information to the press. @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cUPDDUXhaf — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 26, 2023

Phogat also questioned the sportsperson's attitude the towards women. "It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations agaist high-ranking office bearers of the WFI," she said.

She tagged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the tweet and requested that the member be removed immediately from the committtee, which is probing 'sexual harassment' allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for misuing their position.

"All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings. I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation. I request that strict action be taken against the member for using his position in such a manner and that they should be immediately removed from the committee," she said.

"The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately," the post added.

The government was forced to set up the panel after the wrestlers staged a sit-in protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the top post and WFI be disbanned. A five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, is investigating the charges against the Wrestling Federation of India boss.

The ministry asked Brij Bhushan to step aside till the completion of the probe.

Last month, media reports suggested the government was unhappy with the wrestlers' behaviour for opting out of multiple international events amid the ongoing stand-off with the Wrestling Federation of India. The Sports Ministry also denied reconstituting the oversight committee formed to probe the sexual harassment charges against WFI president.