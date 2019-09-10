Violence, arson mar Muharram procession in MP

Violence and arson marred a Muharram procession in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late night on Monday when stones were hurled in the direction of the procession in Nathwada area of the city.

Amidst the pandemonium, some people set at least three two-wheelers on fire, prompting the police to use mild force to disperse the mob, said Shajapur superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava.

Details of injuries to anybody, if any, are not available.

The procession was held peacefully after the police brought the situation under control.

A case of arson and rioting has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is on, the SP added.

Police held a series of meetings with various groups on Tuesday to ensure that peace prevails in the city.

Muharram is considered as one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar in which Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain Ali and 72 others in the battle of Karbala by hitting themselves with sharp objects and carrying out 'tazia' processions. A 'tazia' is a replica of the tomb of Ali.

The battle of Karbala is said to have been taken place in the 7th century.