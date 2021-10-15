VP Naidu hopes Dussehra brings peace, prosperity

VP Naidu hopes Dussehra brings peace, prosperity in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 11:25 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Vijaya Dashmi, hoping the festival brings peace, harmony and prosperity in the country.

"My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces within us and foster goodness and harmony," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. 

May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country, he said.        

