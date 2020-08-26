Watch Live: Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with CMs

Watch Live: Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with CMs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 14:40 ist
Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's meeting seven opposition chief ministers commenced on Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues such as NEET/JEE examinations and GST, signalling the first outreach for a joint strategy after a stormy meeting of the Congress Working Committee.
 

