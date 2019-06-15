WB Guv asks Mamata to ensure security of doctors

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to take immediate action to ensure security for the doctors and resolve the ongoing stalemate between the junior doctors and the state government. The development comes at a time when both the agitators and the state government failed to reach an agreement to resolve the situation.

“Hon'ble Governor Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi today wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the doctors and to take them into confidence about the firm and credible assurance of arrangements of their security as well as quick investigation of the incidents of assault on them,” stated a release by the Governor’s office.

It also stated that the Governor was saddened by the absence of any response from the chief minister to his effort to speak to her.

“In this letter Hon'ble Governor also expressed his sadness at her non-responsiveness to his efforts to talk to her and in the same letter he mentioned that he had written her a letter yesterday in which Governor Tripathi mentioned the grievances and demands of doctors and their willingness to resume their duties upon redressal of their grievances,” stated the release.

However, Chief Minister said that she had spoken to the Governor and apprised him of the situation.