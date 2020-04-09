We shall win this together: PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump thanking him for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

HCQ is deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus.

"We shall win this together," Modi said, responding to a tweet by President Trump.

"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer," he said, adding that the India-US partnership is "stronger than ever".

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19," the prime minster said.

Earlier, in a tweet, President Trump had thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ, saying it would not be forgotten.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight," he had said.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer.