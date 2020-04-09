We will win this together: PM Modi to Trump on COVID-19

We shall win this together: PM Narendra Modi to US President Donald Trump on coronavirus

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 16:47 ist
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump thanking him for allowing the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

HCQ is deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus.

"We shall win this together," Modi said, responding to a tweet by President Trump.

"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer," he said, adding that the India-US partnership is "stronger than ever".

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19," the prime minster said.

Earlier, in a tweet, President Trump had thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ, saying it would not be forgotten.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight," he had said.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Healthcare
pharmaceuticals
Twitter
US
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 