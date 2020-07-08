'Cabinet decisions will bring change in lives of many'

Wednesday's Cabinet decisions will bring positive change in lives of many: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday for urban migrants and the poor will bring a positive change in the lives of many people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Referring to the decision of the Cabinet to approve development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) for urban migrants and poor that will make housing available at an affordable rent, he said a house is not just a boundary wall made of brick and mortar.

"This is where our dreams take shape and our aspirations take flight. Today, important decisions of the cabinet will bring positive changes in the lives of many people," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Modi said the decision to extend distribution of free foodgrains and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to 81 crore PDS beneficiaries for five months till November is aimed at addressing the concerns of the poor and empower them during the coronavirus crisis.

"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till November. This will benefit 81 crore people of the country," he pointed out.

The scheme was initially rolled out for three months till June to ensure no poor goes hungry during the Covid-19 crisis. Under the scheme, five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month are being provided free of cost.

The prime minister had announced that the scheme will be extended till November end in his recent address to the nation. 

