13 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli

Thirteen outlawed Naxalites were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with police and security forces in the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Thursday. Six men and seven women cadres were killed in the encounter.

The encounter took place at the Paydi-Kotmi jungles in Etapalli sub-division of Gadchiroli district, nearly 1,000 kms from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil congratulated the Gadchiroli police for the success.

The operation by the C-60 commando force was carried out based on a specific intelligence input. The forces reached the designated area based on information that some 60-70 Naxalites had assembled to carry out a strike.

However, the Naxalites fired at the police and security forces after which the C-60 team retaliated. The encounter continued between 6 to 7.30 am.

The 13 dead bodies are yet to be identified.

The police seized seven AK-47 assault rifles, SLRs, carbines, 303 rifles, 12-bore rifles and a huge cache of ammunition.

Deputy Inspector General of Naxal Range Sandip Patil and Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal oversaw the operations.

Walse-Patil along with Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) Sanjay Saxena congratulated the team of officers and personnel involved in the operations.