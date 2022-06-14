2 years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MVA asks case status

Two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government wanted to know about the status of the CBI investigation into the actor's death.

“It's been two years today since the unfortunate death of SSR, 675 days since the CBI started the investigation and 615 days since the AIIMS panel ruled out murder. Question still remains as to when the CBI will declare the final conclusion,” Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant wrote on Twitter.

“The dirty politics of BJP of using someone's tragedy for settling political scores is abhorrent. Still remember how BJP used it as an opportunity to defame MVA and Mumbai police. Very sad for India's democracy,” he said.

Rhea shares memories

SSR’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartfelt post on Instagram which said: "Miss you every day..." with a heart emoji. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested for a drugs case vis-a-vis the SSR probe.