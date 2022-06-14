2 years after SSR's death, MVA asks case status

2 years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MVA asks case status

It's been two years today since the unfortunate death of SSR, 675 days since the CBI started the investigatio: Congress general secretary

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 14 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 16:39 ist
Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commemorate his first death anniversary, in Mumbai on June 14, 2021. Credit: AFP File Photo

Two years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government wanted to know about the status of the CBI investigation into the actor's death.

“It's been two years today since the unfortunate death of SSR, 675 days since the CBI started the investigation and  615 days since the AIIMS panel ruled out murder. Question still remains as to when the CBI will declare the final conclusion,” Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant wrote on Twitter.

“The dirty politics of BJP of using someone's tragedy for settling political scores is abhorrent. Still remember how BJP used it as an opportunity to defame MVA and Mumbai police. Very sad for India's democracy,” he said.

Rhea shares memories

SSR’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartfelt post on Instagram which said: "Miss you every day..." with a heart emoji. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested for a drugs case vis-a-vis the SSR probe.

 

 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra
MVA
CBI

