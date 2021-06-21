21 cases of Delta Plus variant reported in Maharashtra

The highest number of cases have been detected in Ratnagiri

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 23:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In what signals alarm bells, 21 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been reported in Maharashtra.

"So far 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Maharashtra," state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 

The highest number of cases have been detected in Ratnagiri (9) followed by Jalgaon (7), Mumbai (2) and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

