55% of 282 Covid samples Omicron positive in Mumbai

55% of 282 samples of Covid patients from Mumbai test Omicron positive

​​​​​​​This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 31 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As much as 55 per cent out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant, the civic body said on Friday.

This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Institute of Virology, Pune, a BMC release said.

Out of 282 samples, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant. Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had taken only the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Further, only 17 of these 282 patients needed hospitalization. Nine of the hospitalized patients had Omicron infection.

"None of these Omicron patients showed any symptoms. In addition, they did not need oxygen supply or admission to ICU," the release said.

Nevertheless, people should not let their guard down and should take precautions, the BMC added. Of the 17 patients who were hospitalized, 10 had taken both the doses of vaccines, three had taken only one dose, while four had not taken even one dose. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
BMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

 