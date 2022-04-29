9-year-old Mumbai student wins abacus competition

Nine-year-old Paahi Sheth from Billabong High International School (BHIS) in Malad took home the champion's title at the seventh annual International Online Brainobrain Abacus Competition 2022 held in February.

Paahi secured the highest position in the Zirakpur Circuit under the global championship organised by Brainobrain.

Zirakpur is a city located in the Mohali district of Punjab.

Excited about her victory, Paahi said, "I am excited to have won the competition. It was thrilling to be able to answer questions at a high speed by using modern tools. Brainobrain has helped me in strengthening my skills. Besides, I attribute my success to my parents and my Math teacher Riya Sarai at Billabong High International School; they have been my biggest supporters and guides."

This year, more than 23,537 students from 72 countries participated in the online competition under various categories. The competition has been designed for the students of BrainoBrain International, who are part of BrainoBrain's Abacus Course for Kids.

During the competition, the participants were asked to solve 60 complex sums within four minutes. While the junior students solved the questions using the abacus tool, the senior students obtained answers using the arithmetic method. Paahi solved the questions with maximum speed and accuracy and was declared the champion.

Dr Madhu Singh, principal, BHIS Malad, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us; Paahi truly deserves this recognition.”

Brainobrain, an organisation that focuses on skill development, conducts an annual global event on skills and mathematical ability assessment for children between the age group of 4 and 14 years.

