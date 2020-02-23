Abhinandan Samiti to greet US President Donald Trump at Motera Stadium on Monday

American President Donald Trump, his wife Melania along with other delegates will land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Monday at around 12 pm where they will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The guests will be greeted with a cultural extravaganza at the airport and will head to Sabarmati Ashram.

Thousands of people will be flanking the road to welcome the guests. The motorcade of the US President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will pass through an exhibition of cultural showcase depicting India's cultural heritage. Officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which has organised the roadshow, said that 28 tableau of all the states of the country will be exhibiting their cultural richness through dance and music in their traditional colourful attire.

Officials claimed that at least 50,000 people will be lined up from Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Ashram to Motera Cricket Stadium. After reaching Ashram, the US President and the Prime Minister will head to Motera and are expected to reach at around 1 pm to attend the "Namaste Trump" event.

According to sources, the guests will be arriving at gate-number-1 of the stadium and will be greeted by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Hall of Fame gallery. Here, the eight members of controversial "Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti" will be greeting Trump and other guests.

Among the members of this felicitation committee are BJP MPs Kirit Solanki and Hansmukh Patel, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University, Himanshu Pandya, noted architect B V Doshi, President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry Durgesh Buch and is led by city Mayor Bijal Patel as its chairperson.

Sources said that after the formality, Trump and Modi will walk on a specially made ramp at the stadium where they will meet and address the crowd. Sources said that Modi will first address the crowd of nearly one lakh people followed by Trump. A senior police officer said that the event at Motera will be over in less than two hours. After the event, Trump will leave for Agra by 3:30 PM, while Modi will depart after an hour to Delhi.

VVIP entry at Motera Stadium collapses

During the preparation to welcome the US President Donald Trump, a makeshift welcome gate at VVIP entry at Motera Cricket Stadium collapsed early Sunday morning, sending the government officials into a tizzy. The officials said that the gate, made of wrought iron, collapse due to strong winds. Officials said that since the area was deserted at that time, no one was injured.