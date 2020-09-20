ABVP activists show black flags to Maharashtra minister

ABVP activists on Sunday tried to stop convoy of Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant here for various demands.

The incident occurred in afternoon outside the campus of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) near the city.

A group of 10-15 activists squatted on the road, waved black flags and shouted slogans against the minister, a police official said, adding that they were detained.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been demanding 30 per cent waiver in fees for college students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic besides raising other demands.

Samant has been visiting various varsities in the state to prepare a plan for conducting final year exams.