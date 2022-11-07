After Andheri East win, a gigantic task awaits Uddhav

The crucial Andheri East bypolls, the first electoral fight after Shiv Sena's split was a cakewalk for the Uddhav Thackeray group. However, a gigantic task now awaits the party: Maharashtra’s local bodies elections, including India's financial capital of Mumbai.

The victory of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke was a much-needed booster dose for the party after months of disappointment in state politics.

“The symbol is important but people look for the character, too. The bypoll results show people support us. The victory is just the beginning of the fight, we will continue to fight future battles. Our party's name and symbol were frozen for this election but those who wanted this are nowhere near the electoral ring,” Thackeray said.

Also read | Surprisingly high NOTA votes seen in Andheri bypoll

However, coinciding with the results, the Mumbai BJP launched the ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ campaign targeting the Thackeray family. “There is tremendous resentment against the SS (UBT). If the BJP had contested, Uddhav's party would have lost,” Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said.

According to him, the low turnout and a large number of NOTA votes reflect people's sentiments.

According to political analysts, Andheri East bypolls were a matter of prestige for the Thackeray family. “The worst-ever split in the Shiv Sena was a major blow. After that, the name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol were frozen. Winning this election was the only option for the Thackerays,” an analyst told DH.

According to senior politicians in the state, the long-pending local body polls, which would be mini-Vidhan Sabha polls, will be held next year only and this would give some time to all political parties and fronts to prepare.