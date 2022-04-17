After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

An instance of a groom being gifted a lemon on his wedding day went viral on social media

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With lemon prices soaring in the country owing to rising temperatures and high demand, people have decided that the fruit makes for an acceptable wedding gift. 

News agency ANI shared photos from one such instance in Gujarat’s Rajkot, in which people are posing for a picture as they hand over lemons to the groom.

Also Read — Friends gift 'petrol' to newly-wed couple

"At this time, the prices of lemons have gone up a lot in the state and the country. Lemon is very much needed in this season. That's why I have offered lemons,” ANI quoted a guest named Dinesh as saying.

Currently, the retail price of a single lemon is between Rs 10 and Rs 15 while the wholesale price is over Rs 200 per kg.

The demand for lemons is high due to the summer season.

A customer at a vegetable shop, named Suresh, was quoted by ANI: "The rate of lemon is as high as ₹200 to ₹250 per kg and the summer season has just started. With the increasing fuel prices, don't know where the prices of all the essential commodities will go. This impacts our budget a lot."

