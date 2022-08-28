After natural calamity, Gujarat faced a period of conspiracies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time when Gujarat was tackling a natural calamity and subsequently, "a period of conspiracies started to malign the state in the country and in the world, to stop investment". Without elaborating who was maligning and how, the prime minister said this did not deter the state.

While inaugurating several development projects in Kutch district, Modi said that despite such conditions, "Gujarat became the first state to come up with a disaster management act". He said that the act inspired in tackling of the coronavirus pandemic and Gujarat and Kutch "progressed leaving behind those conspiracies".

The PM was speaking after laying foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj and inaugurating Smriti Van Memorial, built in the memories of January 2001 earthquake victims. He mentioned how he had flown from Delhi to Kutch to help the region during the crisis when he was merely a BJP worker.

“I remember when the earthquake happened, I reached here on the second day itself. I was not the Chief Minister then, I was a simple party worker. I didn't know how, and how many people I would be able to help. But I decided that I will be here among you all in that hour of grief. And, when I became Chief Minister, the experience of service helped me a lot,” the prime minister recalled on the last day of his two-day Gujarat visit.

Months later, Modi was appointed as chief minister, replacing Keshubhai Patel.

The PM also recalled how he had come seeking blessings during his "Gaurav Yatra" of 2002. The controversial yatra was carried out months after the 2002 post-Godhra riots and before the 2002 Assembly polls. The PM said that in the past two decades, Kutch has transformed itself into a new industrial region.

Incidentally, in July, the Gujarat government's special investigation team (SIT) claimed that activist Teesta Setalvad and others were part of a "larger conspiracy" to "dismiss or destabilize" the then Gujarat government and implicate then CM Modi.

Those who opposed Sardar Dam were urban naxals: CM

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said in his address that while Kutch is celebrating the arrival of Narmada water in the district, the celebration is also an occasion to remember who kept the region deprived of water for five decades. "We all know who those urban naxals were."

Patel said that these are the same "urban naxals" who opposed the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

"They opposed Gujarat; they opposed Kutch. They are the same urban naxals who tried everything to deprive Gujarat and Kutch of development. One of these urban naxals was Medha Patkar. We all know which party she is associated with and who gave her a ticket to contest the parliamentary election. Such people wanted to bring Naxal movement in Gujarat by misleading people."

Patkar, better known for Narmada Bachao Andolan, had contested Lok Sabha polls from Aam Aadmi Party's ticket from Mumbai.