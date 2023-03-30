After wife leaves home with lover, man shoots dead father-in-law

A man allegedly shot dead his father-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna district after the former's wife ran away with her lover, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Sharda Nagar in Ambad on Wednesday, the official said.
"The accused is a resident of Adool in Paithan. His wife eloped with her lover and moved to Aurangabad. Enraged, he confronted his father-in-law. An argument ensued during which he shot dead his father-in-law. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Inspector Shirish Humbe said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method
India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry
'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'
Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma
Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner
From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones
Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'