AIMIM holds protest against renaming of Aurangabad

Huge resentment has been building up in Aurangabad over its renaming as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leading protests in the historic city.

During the protests over the weekend, some people also waved posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb - which has not gone down well.

The historic town of Aurangabad is located in the headquarters of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The Aurangabad district is also the tourism capital of the state with UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora and mediaeval structures like Bibi ka Maqbara.

The name Aurangabad comes from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, there had been a popular demand to rename the city and district as Sambhajinagar after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally murdered at the behest of Aurangzeb.

The AIMIM protests are being led by Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

“Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city,” Jaleel says in his meetings.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has threatened to lodge a complaint against Jaleel for holding a protest rally against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Shirshat, who is close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has lashed out at Jaleel.

“If they have so much love for Aurangzeb, then shift his grave to Hyderabad. Let them build a memorial there or do whatever they want, none actually bothers, but stop this agitation,” he said.

Last month, the Centre okayed the Maharashtra government’s proposal to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv.

It is an ancient city and it has been known by various names over the years, decades and centuries

It has seen the influence and rule of various dynasties – Satavahana, Vakataka, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Yadav, Khilji, Tuglaq, Bahmani Sultanate, Nizam Shahi, Deccan Sultans under Mughals and Hyderabad Nizams and Marathas and Britishers.

The strategic location of Aurangabad as an entry point in ancient Dakshinapatha was the main reason why the region witnessed the rise and fall of so many dynasties.