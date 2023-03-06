AIMIM holds protest against renaming of Aurangabad

AIMIM holds protest against renaming of Aurangabad

Last month, the Centre okayed the Maharashtra government’s proposal to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 14:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

Huge resentment has been building up in Aurangabad over its renaming as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leading protests in the historic city.

During the protests over the weekend, some people also waved posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb - which has not gone down well. 

Also Read: Now, Aurangabad renamed Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad is Dharashiv

The historic town of Aurangabad is located in the headquarters of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The Aurangabad district is also the tourism capital of the state with UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora and mediaeval structures like Bibi ka Maqbara.

The name Aurangabad comes from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, there had been a popular demand to rename the city and district as Sambhajinagar after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally murdered at the behest of Aurangzeb.

The AIMIM protests are being led by Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. 

“Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city,” Jaleel says in his meetings. 

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has threatened to lodge a complaint against Jaleel for holding a protest rally against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Shirshat, who is close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has lashed out at Jaleel. 

Also Read: MVA plans to hold joint rallies across Maharashtra

“If they have so much love for Aurangzeb, then shift his grave to Hyderabad. Let them build a memorial there or do whatever they want, none actually bothers, but stop this agitation,” he said.

Last month, the Centre okayed the Maharashtra government’s proposal to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv.

It is an ancient city and it has been known by various names over the years, decades and centuries

It has seen the influence and rule of various dynasties – Satavahana, Vakataka, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta, Yadav, Khilji, Tuglaq, Bahmani Sultanate, Nizam Shahi, Deccan Sultans under Mughals and Hyderabad Nizams and Marathas and Britishers.

The strategic location of Aurangabad as an entry point in ancient Dakshinapatha was the main reason why the region witnessed the rise and fall of so many dynasties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Aurangabad
AIMIM

What's Brewing

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

 