Ambani bomb scare case: Former police officer Pradeep Sharma appears before NIA for second day

Former police officer Pradeep Sharma on Thursday appeared before the NIA for the second day in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist's Mukesh Ambani residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had summoned the "encounter specialist" cop to record his statement.

Sharma reached the NIA office in south Mumbai around 1 pm, the official said.

He is likely to be confronted with suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and two other persons who were earlier arrested by the NIA in connection with its probe into the case, sources said.

On Wednesday, Sharma was questioned by the NIA for over seven hours.

Sharma used to be a trusted officer of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh when the latter headed the Thane police.

Before taking voluntary retirement, Sharma had headed the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly election from Nalasopara in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

An SUV laden with explosives was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here on February 25.

Businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane district on March 5.