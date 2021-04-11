Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Vaze's associate Riyaz Kazi

Ambani security row: NIA arrests Vaze's associate Kazi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 16:26 ist
The probe agency had also arrested former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor. Credit: iStock photo.

The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Vaze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

Assistant police inspector (API) Kazi was called for questioning again by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and later placed under arrest, he said.

He was previously also questioned multiple times by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

After his arrest on Sunday, Kazi was produced before a holiday court here which remanded him in the NIA's custody till April 16 for further probe into the case.

Read more: CBI questions personal assistants of Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in suburban Vikhroli and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop.

Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

The probe agency suspects that Kazi assisted Vaze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA arrested Vaze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

The probe agency had also arrested former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

All three are currently in judicial custody.

NIA
Sachin Vaze
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Mukesh Ambani

