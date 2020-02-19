Animals from Karnataka attracting Mumbaikars

Animals from Karnataka - two leopards and two hyenas - are the cynosure of all eyes in the Mumbai Zoo.

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo or Ranibaug, is one of the oldest zoos of India. The zoo is currently undergoing a major facelift and upgrade.

Last year, two leopards were brought from Pilikula Nisarga Dhama (Mangalaru Zoo) and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo).

On 26 January, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new attractions in the zoo - that is now witnessing increased footfalls.

"The leopards and hyenas are very popular among the visitors in the last couple of weeks several people came to see the new-look zoo and its attractions," Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, the director of Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo, told DH.

A new aviary, that houses 100 species of birds, has also been inaugurated - which is the biggest and tallest in India.

Dr. Tripathi said that the male leopard has been named 'Drogone' and the female 'Pinto'.

A pair of tigers have also been brought from Siddharth Garden & Zoo in Aurangabad. "In few weeks, visitors would be able to see it," said Dr. Tripathi.

Lions are also expected to be brought from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh.