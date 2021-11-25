Anna Hazare hospitalised in Pune

Veteran Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has been hospitalised in Pune.

According to reports, he is likely to undergo angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic. However, there is no formal confirmation from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district or the hospital.

“I wish him speedy recovery,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after seeking a health update.

“Just got to know that Anna Hazare has been admitted in a Pune hospital. He is suffering from some pain so he will undergo an angiography. Praying for his recovery,” said anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania.

Watch latest videos by DH here: