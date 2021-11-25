Anna Hazare hospitalised in Pune

Veteran Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has been hospitalised in Pune.
According to reports, he is likely to undergo angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic. However, there is no formal confirmation from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district or the hospital.
“I wish him speedy recovery,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after seeking a health update.
“Just got to know that Anna Hazare has been admitted in a Pune hospital. He is suffering from some pain so he will undergo an angiography. Praying for his recovery,” said anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars
'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans
Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?
Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar
How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru
Being frank about India’s energy dilemma
Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?
DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China