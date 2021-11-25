Anna Hazare hospitalised in Pune

Anna Hazare hospitalised in Pune

He is likely to undergo angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 17:49 ist
Anna Hazare. Credit: PTI File Photo

Veteran Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has been hospitalised in Pune.

According to reports, he is likely to undergo angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic. However, there is no formal confirmation from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district or the hospital.

“I wish him speedy recovery,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after seeking a health update.

“Just got to know that Anna Hazare has been admitted in a Pune hospital. He is suffering from some pain so he will undergo an angiography. Praying for his recovery,” said anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anna Hazare
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 