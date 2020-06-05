Another Gujarat Congress MLA resigns ahead of RS polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 14:49 ist
Representative image. AFP photo

Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat on June 19, Congress MLA Brijesh Merja on Friday resigned from the assembly membership.

The Assembly secretariat confirmed that Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of Merja, who was elected from the Morbi seat.

He has become the third Congress legislator to quit in the last three days.

Before quitting as a legislator, Merja also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Two other Congress MLAs, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary, resigned on Wednesday evening, Trivedi had said on Thursday.

Merja is the eight Congress MLA to quit the assembly membership since March. 

