Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 25 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 13:52 ist
Veteran Congressman and Maharashtra Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan tested positive for COVID-19.

The 61-year-old Chavan is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. 

Chavan is likely to be shifted from his hometown of Nanded to Mumbai in an air ambulance. 

He is the second minister form the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to have tested positive. 

Last month, senior NCP leader and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad tested positive. He has recovered and is back home. 

Chavan, a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, is the son of former Chief Minister Shankarrao Chavan, who had also served as a union minister holding crucial portfolios like Home, Defence and Finance.

