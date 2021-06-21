At 6,270, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases returns to mid-Feb levels

Maharashtra daily Covid cases returns to mid-Feb levels

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 21 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In an encouraging development, Maharashtra’s 24-hour Covid-19 cases total came down to mid-February levels with 6,270 cases being reported on Monday.

It needs to be mentioned that through the second fortnight of April and the first fortnight of May, the state has reported over 60,000 cases several times.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 6,270 cases and 94 deaths taking the progressive total to 59,79,051 and 1,18,313, respectively.

Of the 94 deaths reported today, 77 occurred in the last 48 hours and 17 in the last week.

As deaths that have occurred before the period of one week in various districts and corporations have been updated on the Covid portal, these deaths have been added to the cumulative state death tally – which has seen an increase of 258.

Out of the 258 deaths, 114 occurred in Pune, 68 in Nashik, 22 in Nagpur, 18 in Thane, 13 in Ahmednagar, 4 in Ratnagiri, 4 in Sangli, 3 in Raigad, 3 in Satara, 3 in Sindhudurg, 2 in Kolhapur, 1 in Akola, 1 in Beed, 1 in Dhule and 1 in Solapur.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus

