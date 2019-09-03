B S Yediyurappa to meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa would meet his Maharashtra counterpart over lunch in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa, on a half-day visit, will meet Fadnavis at Varsha, the CM's residence at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, a close aide of Fadnavis, will receive BSY at the Mumbai airport.

After landing, the Karnataka CM would visit the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. After that, he would visit Varsha, where he would take darshans of Lord Ganesh and meet Fadnavis over lunch.

Thereafter, a formal meeting has been scheduled in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

After the meeting, he would visit Lalbaug-cha-Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Then, he would visit the residence and office of Lad before heading for airport.

While no details of the formal meeting is available, the two leaders are expected to discuss the floods that the two states faced.

It needs to be mentioned here that before the government formation, Lad had played an important role.