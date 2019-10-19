Be punctual or face action: Goa CM warns govt employees

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday warned the government employees in the state to come to offices in time, failing which action would be taken against them.

He said directions have been given to the department heads to issue memos to all those employees, who regularly report to duty late and are not dedicated to their work.

"I have observed one thing. People look for government jobs because they don't want to work or don't want to be in time to the office. This is a common attitude. They know whether you work or not, you are entitled to be paid under the Sixth Pay, Seventh Pay," Sawant said.

He was speaking at a job fair organised by the state government.

"But this will not be tolerated now. We have already started issuing memos to those who are not punctual or are lethargic towards work," he said.

"If the situation continues, we will not hesitate even to send those employees home," chief minister warned.

There are around 60,000 regular government employees in Goa, while another 10,000 are working on a contractual basis.