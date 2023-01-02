Bird-hit threats at Navi Mumbai airport being ignored, activists write to CAG

Bird-hit threats to flights at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have loomed large as the project proponent CIDCO has neglected all warnings from research bodies and environmentalists, Navi Mumbai-based activists warn.

The year 2022 has seen NGOs such as NatConnect Foundation and Save Navi Mumbai Environment Forum, Vanshakti, Kharghar Hill and Wetland Forum, Parsik Greens Forum among others raising a series of strong objections to the extension of environmental clearance for the airport project based on a “false” impact assessment report, activists said in a joint statement.

The EIA incorporates the BNHS recommendations that the migratory bird destinations, namely the wetlands, of Navi Mumbai would have to be protected so as not to disturb the bird landing pattern.

"The ground reality is, however, that the major wetlands such as Belpada and Bhendkhal in Uran have been either partially or completely buried and the one at Panje constantly goes dry as the intertidal water flow is blocked forcing the birds to fly helter-skelter,” NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar said.

Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has repeatedly warned that the disturbance to the wetlands might force the birds to land at the airport land itself, posing dangers to the flights. Yet, sadly though, no authority worth its name bothers, Kumar said.

NatConnect has complained to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) against environmental violations in the airport project.

Veteran activist Nandakumar Pawar, head of Sagar Shakti, the marine division of NGO Vanashakti pointed out that CIDCO has allotted a 3.48 hectare plot for NMMC’s super speciality hospital and almost a third of the area falls under CRZ1.

“It is very strange that CIDCO which cannot even touch CRZ1 plots goes to the extent of floating tenders and collecting money while asking the bidders to get necessary permissions,” Pawar lamented.

In a major development, the State Human Rights Commission as well as the LokAyukta have taken cognisance of media reports about cutting of Parsik Hill slopes under the guise of beautification, thus threatening the buildings on top of the hill. NMMC which did on-the-spot inspection has also pointed out violations in this.

“We pin our hopes on the HRC which will have a final hearing on January 12,” said Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Greens Forum.

Meanwhile, Kharghar Hills continue to face threats either from the ongoing quarrying and hill cutting for the Golf Course or by forest fires. CIDCO’s plan for a massive township on the hill plateau is being vehemently opposed by local activists.

“This is because CIDCO has given a go-by to its own plan for a Nature Park on the hill and now embarked on a township plan,” said Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetland Forum.

