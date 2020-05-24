BJP demands arrest of Lingayat seer's murder accused

The BJP on Sunday demanded the arrest of accused behind the murder of Nanded-based Lingayat seer.

"Incident of the brutal murder of a Sadhu and other sevekari in Nanded district is shocking and painful," Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

"It is my request to the State Government that all the accused must be immediately arrested and to ensure that they are severely punished," said Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister.