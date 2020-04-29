BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which two sadhus of Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and their driver were killed. Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is contemplating to file a PIL demanding CBI probe.

"I am consulting my colleagues and I am considering to file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently," he tweeted. Swami hoped that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will himself order a CBI probe.

As of now, the State-CID has taken over the investigations from the Palghar district police. Two sadhus, Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally lynched to death on the night of April 16 in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district, nearly 120 kms from downtown Mumbai.