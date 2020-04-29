BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which two sadhus of Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and their driver were killed. Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is contemplating to file a PIL demanding CBI probe.
"I am consulting my colleagues and I am considering to file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently," he tweeted. Swami hoped that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will himself order a CBI probe.
As of now, the State-CID has taken over the investigations from the Palghar district police. Two sadhus, Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally lynched to death on the night of April 16 in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district, nearly 120 kms from downtown Mumbai.
Meanwhile, nearly a fortnight after the incident, 35 policemen have been transferred. All these policemen were attached to the Kasa police station.
Earlier, the government has suspended two inspectors and have ordered a probe by State-CID into the incident - after drawing flak that the cops were mute spectators. The cops who were transferred by Palghar superintendent of police Gaurav Singh on Tuesday night were constables, head constables and assistant police inspectors.
Meanwhile, Chitra Chaudhari, the sarpanch of Gadchinchale village, who belongs to the BJP, has been provided police security after being threatened by the families of those arrested in the lynching case. The police has arrested 110 persons including 9 juveniles.
For four days before the incident, there were rumours that thieves had come to the village to steal kidneys particularly of children and sell them in the black market. This led to the villagers mounting a round-the-clock vigil. The sadhus and their driver were attacked by villagers suspecting to be kidnappers.
In a related development, Bollywood actress and activist Raveena Tandon has decided to support the family of the driver, who became a victim of mob-lunching in Palghar.
"Happy 2 infm tht my friend Film Actor/Activist @TandonRaveena hs assured support for the education of both daughters of Nilesh Telgade who ws killed in Palghar n wl also support financially thru her Rudra foundation.She has spoken to other friends to support Nilesh's family," former MLA and senior BJP leader Krishna Hegde tweeted.
