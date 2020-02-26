BJP demands resolution to honour Veer Savarkar in Maharashtra legislature

The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray bring a resolution to honour Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the state legislature.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Savarkar, members of the BJP donned "Mi pan Savarkar" (Me too Savarkar) caps when they came to the House in the morning.

When Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole called for Question Hour, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said remembering Swatantryaveer Savarkar on his death anniversary is equally important as are the proceedings of the House.

"This is the wish of (Shiv Sena founder late) Balasaheb Thackeray and there is no politics in this demand. The government should not force us to bring such resolution," he said.

However, Speaker Nana Patole continued with Question Hour.

The BJP's demand for a resolution to honour Savarkar is viewed as a move to corner the Sena, which shares power in the state with ideologically incompatible NCP and Congress.

The Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, has been demanding Bharat Ratna honour for Savarkar.