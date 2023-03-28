BJP highlighting Savarkar issue only to divert from burning issues in the country: Cong

The BJP is raking up the Veer Savarkar issue to divert the attention from burning issues of the country, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Tuesday amid BJP’s attack on former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

“The people are suffering from inflation and unemployment, and the BJP had no solutions for it, so the issue of Savarkar has been brought forward by the BJP to divert attention from the basic questions of the people,” Patole said.

Patole said that for the last nine years the government led by Narendra Modi but this government has not done any work for the welfare of the people.

"The economy is in shambles, inflation has broken people's back, life has become difficult, youth is suffering from unemployment, the future of the youth who are waiting for jobs has become bleak. There is no price for agricultural products, the materials required for agriculture, fertilizers, seeds have become expensive. The Modi government could not uplift any section of the society. And when people of this country are asking questions, the BJP has brought forward the issue of Savarkar to divert the public attention,” Patole told reporters.

“Rahul Gandhi is constantly asking Narendra Modi to answer the questions raised by the public. Rahul Gandhi is the only leader in the country who is standing firm against the actions of the Modi government without flinching. BJP tried all efforts to defame Rahul Gandhi but failed,” Patole said.

“Even now when they disqualified him, asked him to vacate the government house, before that the ED was put after him but Rahul Gandhi did not back down,” he added.