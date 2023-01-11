BJP leader stabbed to death in Ahmedabad

A BJP leader, Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed to death in Ahmedabad's Viramgam, police said on Wednesday, adding that seven persons have been arrested.

Gomat is the husband of Viramgam Nagarpalika councillor Sonal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police D.S. Chauhan told IANS that on Tuesday late evening Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gomat succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the Viramgam government hospital.

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of political rivalry.

Harshad and his wife Sonal had contested the nagar palika elections from ward 2 of the Viramgam nagar palika as independent candidates. Sonal was elected to the nagar palika from the ward where accused Bharat Kathi lives.

"Kathi, once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other contracts, challenging Bharat Kathi's dominance. This could have triggered the crime," said the officer.

"Kingpin Bharat Kathi and six others are detained, once their Covid report is negative, they will be officially arrested," said the officer.