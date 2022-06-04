BJP leader Sunita Shukla slams Gujarati girl's decision to marry self, will 'reduce Hindu population'

Among the many reactions to Gujarat's Kshama Bindu's decision to marry herself, is BJP leader Sunita Shukla who said that marrying oneself goes "against Hinduism" and that such marriages will "reduce the population of Hindus".

Bindu had made headlines when she announced that she would be marrying herself in a traditional Hindu wedding on June 11. "I will dress up like a bride, take part in rituals, my friends will attend my wedding, and then I will come back to my house instead of going with the groom," she said, adding that a pandit (priest) has also been boked to solemnise the marriage.

The BJP leader added, "I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail."

Bindu had said she wished to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love." The 24-year-old, who identifies as bisexual, claimed that her marriage would be the first instance of sologamy in India. "At one point in my life, I realised that I don't require a prince charming because I am my own queen," she told reporters.

"I have observed that unlike in the West, self marriages are not popular in India. Hence, I have decided to start this trend and inspire others. People may not like my idea, I am confident that I am doing the right thing," she said.