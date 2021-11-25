BJP workers need to bring Goa back on path of dharma: J P Nadda

Drawing inspiration from mythology, BJP national president J P Nadda urged the party workers to counter 'adharma' in Goa and bring the people of the state back to the path of 'dharma', while calling for evolving a code of conduct, which will benefit society.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound coastal state, also expressed confidence that the ruling party would come back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

"We need to work towards evolving a code of conduct that is good for society. We need to work together in Goa, to develop the state under PM Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayaas," Nadda said at a meeting at Amona, located in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Assembly constituency.

"When we take (Sateri) Mata's ashirvaad, it is with a resolve that we are working for a satvik force and we will take the satvik shakti ahead. But, Mahabharat and Ramayana also tell us that in every age, where there are those who are working for good, there are some who work for adharma," Nadda said.

"We have to work to bring them on the path of 'dharma'. 'Dharma' as in what is right and good for society, what is the code of conduct, what is good for everyone," the national BJP president further added.

Speaking at another party meeting in the Valpoi Assembly constituency in North Goa, Nadda slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party respectively are keen on making their presence felt in the upcoming polls.

