Boat with weapons: Maha ATS files FIR under Arms Act

Boat with weapons: Maharashtra ATS files FIR under Arms Act

The discovery of the weapons on the vessel created a buzz as it came ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2022, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 13:47 ist

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the yacht that was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board, an official said on Friday.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons, and the Navi Mumbai unit of the state ATS is investigating the case, he said. The 16-metre-long yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board was found off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in Raigad district Thursday morning, causing a scare, although officials had maintained that there was no terror angle in it.

The discovery of the weapons on the vessel created a buzz as it came ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals, but Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no terror connection had been found.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had informed the state Assembly on Thursday that the name of the vessel was Lady Han and it was owned by an Australian woman. The three assault rifles, some rounds of ammunition and also documents were found on the yacht, Fadnavis added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Raigad
FIR
ATS
Anti-Terrorism Squad

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

 