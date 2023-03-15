Body of woman found in plastic bag in Mumbai; daughter detained

In a shocking incident, the body of a middle-aged woman was found wrapped in a plastic bag at her home in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Wednesday.

The woman’s 22-year-old daughter has been detained for questioning by the Kalachowki police station.

“The body of a woman has been found, which we have sent for post-mortem. The lady’s daughter has been detained for questioning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe told reporters in Mumbai. The body was in a highly-decomposed state with some stab wounds.

The deceased, whose body was found from Peru Compound in Lalbaug, has been identified as Veena Jain, aged between 50-52. The mother and daughter duo shifted to Lalbaug from Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district more than a decade ago.

The woman was supported by her brother. However, the suspect did not let the brother enter the house citing some or the other reason.

On Tuesday night, he lodged a complaint with the police. Investigation in the case is under way.

More details are awaited.