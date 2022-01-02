'Bulli Bai' case: Maharashtra minister orders immediate action

Taking serious cognisance of misogyny and communal hatred towards Muslim women on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information & Technology Satej Patil has ordered immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of the 'Bulli bai' app case.

Certain Twitter accounts were 'auctioning' hundreds of Muslim women online after their pictures were uploaded on an app called 'Bulli Bai' using hosting platform GitHub with objectionable hashtags like #BulliBai and #SulliDeals. Mumbai police initiated an inquiry and filed an FIR on Saturday.

Patil directed the Mumbai and Maharashtra police to take immediate action. "Digital platforms like these are rife with misogyny and communal hatred aimed at women. This is very disturbing and shameful. Maharashtra Govt. is taking strong actions against such platforms. I have instructed @MahaCyber1 for the same @ they are on it,” Patil tweeted in response on Saturday.

The posts angered the Twitterati, and calls for immediate action grew louder.

Patil posted an update later in the day saying that an enquiry had already begun and culprits will be brought to justice soon.

He also appealed to people to come forward and give information regarding such platforms. “If there’s any more info in this regard, pls feel free to share it with Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell,” he tweeted.

A woman (identity withheld) whose photo was put up online with the offensive hashtag took to Twitter to express her disappointment that Muslim women have to start their new year "with this sense of fear & disgust".

"Of course it goes without saying that I am not only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshots sent by a friend this morning,” she tweeted.

“They’ve at least 100 influential Indian Muslim womens pics. This was the twitter handle who’d tweeted about it @wannabesigmaf. Have archive links and screenshots of deleted tweets. It’s easier for Twitter to find who’s behind. Can someone file a complaint in @MumbaiPolice?” said another Twitter user.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded stern action against the culprits.

“First they came using #SulliDeals, now as #BulliDeals, expect cooperation from @TwitterIndia, as some accounts have been flagged, will help reach the perpetrators sooner, @GoI MeitY @HMOIndia… Considering @CPMumbaiPolice has taken this issue up seriously, expect @TwitterIndia to cooperate and provide them with information needed. Stonewalling the investigation citing intermediary safe harbour will not be helpful to ensure justice is served @shaguftakamran2 @PayalKamat.”

This is not the first time Muslim women have been targeted on Twitter. Previously, many women were reportedly ‘auctioned’ on Twitter by anonymous accounts, but no action was taken against them despite FIR filed with Delhi Police.

