Case registered against Maharashtra bar manager for molesting singer

Maharashtra bar manager booked for molesting singer

In her complaint to the police, the singer alleged that the accused molested and punched her in the face injuring her eyes

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 27 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A case has been registered against the manager of a bar in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai for allegedly molesting and assaulting a singer, an official said on Saturday.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case, said the official from Koparkhairane police station.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader stabbed to death in Thane district

In the early hours of May 20, the official said, there was fight between bar manager Sudarshan Shetty and the 27-year-old singer over the stoppage of songs.

In her complaint to the police, the singer alleged that Shetty molested and punched her in the face injuring her eyes.

He allegedly abused the singer and drove her away from the bar, the official said.

The police on Friday registered a case against Shetty under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police did not give the reason for the delay on the woman’s part in filing the complaint.

