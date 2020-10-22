CBI being misused by BJP-govt: MVA

A day after stonewalling the banket entry of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday said that the decision was fuelled by apprehensions of the apex investigative agency’s misuse.

The Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress cited the example of the CBI registering a case into the TRP scam following the recommendations of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Maharashtra government’s Home Department has issued the order under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, withdrawing the ‘general consent’ given to the CBI since February 1989. Now the CBI will need to approach the government for permission before initiating any investigations on a case by case basis.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police are extremely capable of handling any cases. “However, in the recent past, many important, sensitive cases have been handed over to the CBI, due to political pressures,” said Deshmukh of the NCP.

Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said in the past that it has been noticed that CBI is being misused. “We have seen similar decisions have been taken in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and other governments,” he said.

“If it is Maharashtra, there should be CBI, ED… The intention is to harass and defame the non-BJP ruled states, leaving us with no option but to block the CBI from probing any cases without our permission,” Raut pointed out.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that in the past there have been several examples of CBI being misused.