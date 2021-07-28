CBI raids DCP, ACP in Anil Deshmukh case

In a major swoop, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a search on two senior police officers - Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and 10 others in connection with the case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The CBI teams the houses of Bhujbal in Mumbai and Ahmednagar and Patil’s residence in Mumbai and Pune.

The CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting investigations against Deshmukh.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and current Commandant General of Home Guards Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is now under arrest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the twin cases of planting a gelation-sticks laden Scorpio near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar and Pune, raids were also conducted in Thane, Nashik, Sangli and Solapur.

The other people raided were middlemen, however, their details were not immediately available.

In fact, in the letter in which Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against Deshmukh, he had mentioned the names of Bhujbal and Patil.